Q&A about possible Lake Avery water release

July 8, 2018 Special to the Herald Times Features, Meeker 0

Lake Avery

MEEKER | Due to low flows, dry conditions and extreme heat, water temperatures in the White River are nearing dangerous levels for cold-water fish. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are encouraging anglers to fish in the early morning, when water temperatures are cooler and less stressful to fish.
To help mitigate current conditions, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is considering releasing water from Lake Avery to increase flow in the White River, and potentially lower river water temperature.
To answer questions and address concerns about the possible release, CPW invites the public to a roundtable session, 7 p.m., July 9 at Kilowatt Korner (White River Electric Association—WREA), 233 Sixth St., in Meeker, Colo.
“We’ve been here before, and we know what we need to do, “ said Bill de Vergie, Area Wildlife Manager from Meeker. “It’s important that ranchers, landowners, ditch users, fishing guides, anglers, and other members of the public attend our meeting so that we can work together to protect this important fishery.”
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials and the Colorado Water Conservation Board entered into a water lease agreement in 2012. The agreement allows the release of CPW’s water stored in Lake Avery to help meet the minimum instream flow on the White River of 200 cubic feet per second.
Anglers at Lake Avery will see declining water levels in the lake beginning when the release is initiated.
“When the flow from Lake Avery begins, we will ask users to avoid taking the additional water and instead leave it in the river to give fish a chance of surviving,” said de Vergie. “Everyone around here knows how important this river is to our economy, and we expect that people will comply to ensure the river continues to be a destination fishery.”

Related Articles

County

WildEarth Guardians take aim at CPW predator management

January 29, 2017 Niki Turner 0

RBC | WildEarth Guardians is back, this time aiming their legal guns at Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) in an attempt to hinder the department’s plan to strategically reduce the number of mountain lions and […]

County

Young hunters benefit from CPW Outreach Program

May 16, 2018 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER | On a snowy, blustery weekend in early April, six young turkey hunters and their mentors huddled quietly on pristine private land on the outskirts of Meeker, scanning the terrain intensely, hoping to catch […]

News Briefs

Ice Fishing Day postponed to Jan. 27

January 23, 2018 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER | Family Ice Fishing Day has been rescheduled to Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, due to the mild weather conditions and lack of ice at Lake Avery. Hosted by ERBM Recreation and Park District and […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply