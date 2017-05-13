Quigg Newton Awards … May 13, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker, Slider 0 Meeker High School Principal Amy Chinn stands with the 2017 Quigg Newton Award winners Kasey Rosendahl and Meghan Smith, at the school’s awards assembly last Thursday. The Newton award is one of the most prestigious given out annually by the school. Newton was mayor of Denver from 1947 to 1954, and then retired as the president of the University of Colorado in 1962. The MHS staff picks one senior boy and one senior girl for the award based on honesty, respect for others, cooperation with fellow students and adults, good attitude toward assignments, willingness to accept and fulfill responsibilities and efforts to improve self and the school. Chinn and Smith’s father, Davey Smith, are previous winners of the award. Reed Kelley photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
