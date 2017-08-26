Quilt show …

The sixth annual Meeker P.E.O. Chapter BA’s Quilts in the Country show will be Friday, Sept. 8 from noon to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Center in Meeker (Third and Main). Admission is $3. The event is a fundraiser for assisting women in their educational journeys. For more information or to submit a quilt for display, contact Stephanie Oldland at 970-878-4711. COURTESY PHOTO

