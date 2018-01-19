Radon Poster Contest …

January 19, 2018 Special to the Herald Times Meeker 0

Harmful effects of elevated levels of indoor radon gas are a problem. The solution is to reduce the number of homes with elevated levels of radon. Rio Blanco County Department of Public Health sponsors an annual poster contest for all fourth through eighth grade Rio Blanco County students to raise awareness for radon testing and inform people of the danger of radon in their homes. This year’s first place winner was Kayleigh Smith (fourth grade),  second place went to eighth-grader Hailey Knowles. Nora Gianinetti (seventh grade) and Lindsay Byrd (fifth grade) tied for third place. 
COURTESY PHOTOS

Related Articles

County

Coloradans encouraged to test for radon in January

January 24, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0

RBC | Winter is the perfect time to test your home for radon, according to Chrystine Kelley, radon program manager for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “Testing your home for radon is […]

County

County residents urged to test homes for radon

January 18, 2018 Special to the Herald Times 0

RBC | Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas responsible for more than 500 lung cancer deaths in Colorado each year. The colorless, odorless, tasteless gas can enter homes through cracks in the foundation or […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply