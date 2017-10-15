Range Call Royalty …

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the Range Call Royalty attended the Western Slope Rodeo Royalty Clinic in Battlement Mesa, Colo. The young ladies were able to meet Alex Hyland, Miss Rodeo Colorado lady-in-waiting. Several royalty courts from across the western slope attended to learn about better horsemanship, public speaking and royalty appearances from Ms. Hyland. The lesson that Queen Ashlynn Gilbert will always remember is that being grateful, positive and kind are the essential basics for being the best rodeo ambassador she can be. Thank you to this great community for all its continued support. courtesy photo

