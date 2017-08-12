Range Call Royalty tryouts Aug. 26

MEEKER | Girls ages 9 to 18 who have their own horses are encouraged to try out for the 2018 Range Call Royalty. There will be a horsemanship clinic Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon, and tryouts will be Aug. 26 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Both events will be held at the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds in Meeker. The speech topic this year is: “What does Range Call Royalty mean to you and how do you think Range Call Royalty benefits the community.” For more information and to get an application call (please leave message) or text Lynn at 970-361-0960, Natalie at 970-942-3205 or Karolyn at 970-433-3250.
