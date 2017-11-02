Rangely 8th grade basketball drops two to Meeker, Steamboat

RANGELY | Last weekend the Rangely eighth grade boys’ basketball team played against Steamboat and Meeker. Rangely had a few guys missing due to family obligations and injury.
“We were a bit off of our game against Meeker and lost 13-26. We were no match for Steamboat in the second game of the day,” said coach Jessica Fortunato.
The boys played harder and shots seemed to drop but unfortunately still lost with a final score of 23-57. Rangely will travel to face North Park this Friday and then will travel to Craig on Saturday to play Hayden, West Grand and Craig.
