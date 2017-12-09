Rangely 8th grade boys finish season

RANGELY | Rangely’s eighth grade boys’ basketball team traveled to Altamont last Thursday, Nov. 30. The Panthers came out with tough defense and the offense was meshing, too. The Panthers showed a huge improvement from when they played Altamont earlier in the season (they lost by more than 20 points to Altamont a few weeks prior). At the half, the Panthers were just down a basket with a score of 21-23. The two teams stayed neck to neck throughout the rest of the ball game, however, Rangely came up a bit short barely losing with a final score of 34-38. Top scorers for the game were Marston Wagner and Timothy Scoggins who both had eight. Keihlin Myers followed with seven, Justin Cudo with five, Kevin Wren with three, Drake Miller with two and Fisher Winder with one. Coach Fortunato was excited about the team’s play and their display of progress.

Rangely’s eighth grade team also competed in the final district tournament hosted in Steamboat Springs on Saturday, Dec. 2. Rangely drew Steamboat first round (Steamboat ranked as No. 1 seed). Rangely started the game solid and kept them under 10 points for the first quarter. However, Steamboat came out on top overall and won the game. Rangely then went on to face Meeker. Unfortunately, the Panthers came out flat and never quite settled into their game and lost to the Cowboys. Overall, the season was an enjoyable one. The Panthers had many successes and improved immensely in the 2017 season.

