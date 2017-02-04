Rangely 8th Grade Girls Basketball … February 4, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez Rangely Jr. High Basketball, Rangely Sports, Sports 0 Members of the Rangely Junior High eighth grade basketball team: Top: Angie Kenney, Gracy Sheridan, Baylee Lambros, Elyssa Byers, Kacie Lapp, Madison Lance, Ryan Morrill, Sydney Cole, Jessica Fortunato. Middle: Aliyah Jackson, Brianna Ekker, Dixie Rhea. Bottom: RJ Richens, Ammie Vaughn, Austin Davis. Bobby Gutierrez photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
