Rangely 8th Grade Girls Basketball …

February 4, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez Rangely Jr. High Basketball, Rangely Sports, Sports 0

Members of the Rangely Junior High eighth grade basketball team: Top: Angie Kenney, Gracy Sheridan, Baylee Lambros, Elyssa Byers, Kacie Lapp, Madison Lance, Ryan Morrill, Sydney Cole, Jessica Fortunato. Middle: Aliyah Jackson, Brianna Ekker, Dixie Rhea. Bottom: RJ Richens, Ammie Vaughn, Austin Davis. Bobby Gutierrez photo

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*