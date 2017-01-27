Rangely 8th-grade girls head to Steamboat

RANGELY | Rangely’s eighth-grade girls’ basketball team traveled to Altamont last Thursday.

“Rangely showed great hustle but was not a match for the talented Altamont team,” said head coach Jessica Fortunato.

Rangely lost 6-44.

The Rangely Panthers traveled to Meeker on Saturday where they faced both Meeker and Hayden. The girls started out well in the game against Meeker and stayed competitive throughout. The game was tied at the half 6-6. The Panthers had a rough third quarter that ended with a score of 11-14. Rangely never could recover the lead and lost the game 13-16. Baylee Lambros was top scorer with six, followed by Dixie Rhea with four, Elyssa Byers with two and Kacie Lapp with one.

The Panthers then faced the Hayden Tigers. At the end of the first quarter the Panthers were behind 7-9. Rangely had a tough time making the ball fall in the hoop in the second quarter, so they fell behind ending the first half at 9-21. In the second half, the Panthers were able to outscore the Tigers but they still came up short, losing the game 20-31. Top scorer for Rangely was Kacie Lapp with 12, followed by Dixie Rhea with four, Ryan Morrill with two and Aliyah Jackson with two.

The girls will play in Steamboat Saturday, Jan. 28 against both Steamboat and Soroco.

