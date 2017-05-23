Rangely 8th graders attend conferences in Steamboat

RANGELY | On Tuesday, May 9, James Kurrasch and Beth Scoggins took 20 eighth graders to a conference in Steamboat Springs. The 12 girls attended the “Girls to Women” conference while the eight boys went to the “Journey Ahead” conference.

Both conferences had keynote speakers and had the Rotary come and do the 4-Way test.

The “Girls to Women” had Kim Hess come and speak. She has climbed five of the nine summits, her goal is to be the youngest American to climb all nine. She showed pictures of her experiences of her climbs and talked about the challenges that she has had to overcome being a girl on the climbs. She emphasized the importance of not judging others by the way they look and not allowing others to judge you; go out and prove them wrong. After Hess spoke the girls had the chance to go to different sessions where they heard other women talk about their careers. They heard from a cosmetologist, med-evac pilot, dancers, photographers, vets, firefighters, journalists and many more.

The Journey Ahead featured Todd Musselman, an inspirational speaker. He spoke to the boys about their highest purpose and not settling for average. The boys also went to workshops where they talked about developing their own brand and how to take advantage of as many possibilities as possible in high school.

Like this: Like Loading...