Rangely Chamber’s Crab Crack Feb. 11

RANGELY | The Rangely Area of Commerce will host their annual Crab Crack on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Weiss Center’s Colorado Room at CNCC. Tickets go on sale Jan. 9 to chamber members and can be purchased at the chamber office at 255 E. Main St., Suite A. Tickets will go on sale to the public Jan. 23 if any are left.
Related Articles
Rangely Chamber of Commerce opens 2016 with some new incentives
January 26, 2016 Jennifer Hill 0
RANGELY I The Rangely Area Chamber of Commerce is hoping to start off 2016 with a bang by introducing several new programs to the community. Chamber Director Kristin Steele is excited about the new programs […]
Kristin Steele faces two felonies in Rangely case
June 16, 2016 Jennifer Hill 0
RANGELY I Former Rangely Area Chamber of Commerce Director Kristin Steele, who resigned her position in April, has been formally charged for theft and computer crimes. Related
July 31, 2011 Bobby Gutierrez 0
Lakeside Cafe is owed by Lisa Hodges and is open Thursday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Stop in and see all that the Lakeside Cafe has to offer. Related
Leave a Reply