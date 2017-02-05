Rangely Chamber’s Crab Crack Feb. 11

February 5, 2017 Herald Times Staff News Briefs 0

RANGELY | The Rangely Area of Commerce will host its annual Crab Crack on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Weiss Center’s Colorado Room at CNCC. Tickets went on sale Jan. 9 to chamber members and can be purchased at the chamber office at 255 E. Main St., Suite A. Tickets will go on sale to the public Jan. 23 if any are left.

