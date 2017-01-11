Rangely Chamber’s Crab Crack Feb. 11

Rangely | The Rangely Area of Commerce will host their annual Crab Crack on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Weiss Center’s Colorado Room at CNCC. Tickets go on sale Jan. 9 to chamber members and can be purchased at the chamber office at 255 E. Main St., Suite A. Tickets will go on sale to the public Jan. 23 if any are left.
