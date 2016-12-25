Rangely Christmas Concert …

Related Articles
Rangely Jr./Sr. High concert Dec. 20
December 18, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0
RANGELY | The Rangely Junior/Senior High School band will be performing “Sleigh Ride” for the Christmas concert on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. Anyone in the community who plays a band instrument may join […]
Meeker Community Choir set for Dec. 11
December 6, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER | The Meeker Community Choir will present this year’s Christmas concert, “Let There Be Christmas,” a cantata by Joseph M. Martin, Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. in the Meeker High School auditorium. Free […]
