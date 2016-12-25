Rangely Christmas Concert …

December 25, 2016 Special to the Herald Times Rangely, Slider 0

The Rangely Junior/Senior High School bands and choir performed a variety of Christmas music for the community Tuesday. The combined bands and choir performed “O Come, O Come Emmanuel.” The sixth-grade band played “Ceremonium” and “Silent Night.” The combined sixth and seventh/eighth-grade bands played “African Noel.” The seventh/eighth-grade band performed “A Christmas Proclamation.” The high school band played “Ashford Variations.” The choir performed “Carol of the Angels,” “Arruru,” “Do You Hear What I Hear?” and “Mary Did You Know.” The combined seventh/eighth and high school bands played “Knights of Dunvegan,” and then were joined by members of the community for “Sleigh Ride.” Matt Scoggins Photo

