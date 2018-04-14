Rangely council updates

April 14, 2018 Jennifer Hill Features, Rangely 0

RANGELY | On Tuesday the Rangely Town Council gave permission to Rick Stover to set up his snow cone stand in the town’s empty lot north of the Automotive Museum.

Kelli Neiberger from the gas department said the department recently passed numerous inspections with high scores. Jeff LeBleu from public works said they’re planning a senior clean up day. He is looking for volunteers to help with work at the Elk’s Trap Club.

Police Chief Vince Wilczek talked about a school resource officer and said the county will outfit two police vehicles, setting the money aside from the Anvil Points funds the county is receiving. The chief and school district superintendent are meeting later this week to discuss funding.

Councilman Andy Shaffer asked what other options should be considered since one officer can’t cover all three buildings at once.

Town Manager Peter Brixius said the town is working on potential water restrictions this year due to the low runoff into the White River.

Related Articles

No Picture
Rangely

Rangely Council seeks folks to fill council seat

March 31, 2015 Special to the Herald Times 0

RANGELY I The Rangely Town Council met Tuesday for a variety of topics, including accepting the resignation of the mayor pro tem, planning how that vacancy will be filled, hearing updates from several departments and […]

Features

Capital improvement projects and river study top Rangely council discussion

December 1, 2017 Jennifer Hill 0

RANGELY | The Rangely Town Council gathered Tuesday for a 2018 budget work session followed by a quick meeting filled with department updates and approval of election resolutions. The council reviewed capital projects by department […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply