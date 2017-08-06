Rangely hosts first OHV Adventure Rally Aug. 10-13

RANGELY | There will be off highway vehicle activity coming to Rangely Thursday, Aug. 10 through Sunday, Aug. 13. This is the first annual Rangely OHV Adventure Rally (ROAR). It has been a collaborative effort of the Rangely Area Chamber of Commerce, WRBM Recreation and Parks District, Town of Rangely and Rio Blanco County to put on the best event possible, in hopes of continuing and growing the event for years to come. Riders visiting Rangely will be enjoying many events with the base camp at Elks Park.

We are calling all locals to get involved in the event and enjoy the event with us. ROAR has a jam-packed schedule for the registered riders but also many events for non-registered riders. The schedule includes guided trail rides on Friday and Saturday, an Amazing Quest Friday, an OHV Rodeo Friday night, inflatables during the day on Friday provided by WRBM Recreation and Park District, Poker Run Saturday and concert Saturday night.

This event sets itself apart from others thanks to the OHV Rodeo at Columbine Park on Friday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. The rodeo has three events that include pole bending, barrel race and keyhole race. Everyone is welcome to come watch for free or those 10 years and older can participate in the events for $5 an event. A taco bar dinner will be available at Columbine Park during the OHV Rodeo for $10 a plate.

A special event during ROAR is the Amazing Quest. The Amazing Quest is a team competition that allows off highway vehicle drivers to test their navigation skills on a self-guided exploration of the trails around Rangely to certain checkpoints. Each checkpoint is worth an allotted amount of points. The Quest starts at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11 and all teams must return to Elks Park no later than 4 p.m. Participants have an opportunity to get as many points as possible. For those wanting to participate in the Amazing Quest but are not registered for ROAR there is a donation of $20 that allows you do to the Amazing Quest and receive a T-shirt.

Rio Blanco County Search and Rescue is hosting the OHV Poker Run on Saturday, Aug. 12. The first card will be dealt between 9 and 11 a.m. at Station One with the final card dealt by 4 p.m. at the final station. Prize drawings for the Poker Run will be held following the return of the last Poker Run participant prior to the Concert at Elks Park.

For more information on the event contact Konnie Billgren with the Rangely Area Chamber of Commerce at 970-675-5290 or Keely Winger with Rio Blanco County at 970-878-9582, visit our Facebook @rangelyohv or go to our website at www.wagonwheeltrails.org.

