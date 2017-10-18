Rangely hosts jr. high district volleyball tournament

RANGELY | This past weekend Rangely Junior High hosted the 2017 district tournament with Craig, Meeker and Steamboat Springs all having teams coming to play. Rangely had only three teams for the four team pool because of illnesses and injuries to some athletes.

“In the short time that we worked with the girls they have showed a real love for the game and determination to work hard. When we started out the season there were a number of girls who had never played volleyball or could serve the ball over the net. With their hard work every day at practice and willingness to learn they conquered all of our expectations,” said coach Patsy Wanstedt, adding that she and the other two coaches, coach Dahl and coach Weaver were impressed with all the girls throughout the season.

Our sixth grade Silver team, which consisted of all sixth graders, were Annika Cantrell, Kastyn Dembowski, Heavanly Hartman, Alyson Polley, Ciara Shepard and Laurie Ward. They were coached by coach Weaver. The girls played hard at the tournament showing how much they had improved over the season. These girls have showed heart and worked very hard all season to become better players. We are excited to see how these girls grow next year.

The sixth/seventh grade Black team consisted of three sixth graders, Morgan Ellis, Ryann Mergelman and Rylee Wagner, and five seventh graders, Kiley Goshe, Mariah Henson, Kyrah Phelps, Kristiana Terry and Kenzie Varner, all coached by coach Dahl. This was a group of girls who learned to work together and with teamwork showed they were a force to be reckoned with. During the tournament they played very hard and are determined to come back next year with a championship.

Our eighth grade Green team consisted of eighth graders Elyssa Byers, Chloe Goshe, Tanya Fraijo, Adelynn Halcomb, Aspen Low, Tiana Lucas, Angalina Peck and Mary Scoggins, coached by coach Wanstedt. It was a bitter sweet to the end of their middle school volleyball career ending with third place. We have watched these girls grow for the last three years learning the game, to playing different positions and working together. They all have made great strides each in their own way from learning to jump serve, hitting and learning two different rotations to get them ready to play for the high school next year as freshman.

“We had a few players that were not able to finish the season playing but showed up every day to help us with practice and became our managers to help the players and coaches keep things in order. We want to thank Emily Barnes, Whitney Rusher and Ryann Morrill for your love of the game and willingness to help. We also would like to send a thank you to Deedra Halcomb and Shaelece Low for putting the coaches’ hospitality room together along with the hospitality room for our girls. We want to thank all the parents who have come out to support all the girls throughout our season. We look forward to next season,” coach Wanstedt said.

Like this: Like Loading...