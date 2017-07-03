Rangely Hurricanes swim team competes well in Craig

RANGELY | The Rangely Hurricanes competed in Craig, Colo., in the Craig Sea Shark Open swim meet on June 17-18. The Craig meet is a fun meet which draws swimmers from all across Colorado and Wyoming. The hurricanes were well represented with 28 swimmers ranging in the age of 4 to 14 years old. Many of the swimmers only swam on Saturday so they could spend Sunday with their dads for Father’s Day.

The age group of 13-14 year olds was represented by four boys and one girl. Travis Coates, 14, swam the 50 free in 39.72 taking ninth place, 100 free in 1:32.50 taking eighth, 200 free in 3:19.25 taking fifth, 100 back in 1:42.54 taking fifth, 200 back in 3:37.76 taking fifth, and the 200 individual medley (IM) 3:48.13 taking fourth. Colton Noel, 13, swam the 50 free in 42.68 placing 10th, 100 free in 1:44.95 taking ninth, the 200 back in 3:52.36 taking sixth and taking fifth in his favorite, the breast stroke, with 3:51.83 in the 200. Returning after a couple of years off Philip Noyes, 14, swam the 50 free in 34.45 taking seventh and the 200 breast in 3:39.37 taking second place. Timothy Scoggins, 13, was able to win high point for the 13-14 male age group, scoring the most points of all the boys in that age group. He was able to take second in the 50 free with a time of 31.20, third in the 100 free with a time of 1:12.97, second in the 200 free with 2:48.07, first in the 100 back with a 1:24.27, third in the 200 back with 3:17.03, first in the 100 breast with a 1:39.64, in the 200 breast he took fourth with a time of 3:46.62, and the 200 IM a third place with a time of 3:21.02. Mary Scoggins was the lone girl in that age group representing Rangely. She is 13 and was able to place well. She swam the 200 free for a time of 2:57.87 for seventh place, 100 back in 1:36.59 for seventh place, the 200 IM for eighth place with a time of 3:28.90, and the 100 breast in 1:46.18 for sixth place.

The 11-12 age group is represented by three amazing young ladies: Emile Barnes, 11, Nora Gianinetti, 12, and Mackenzie Manchester, 12. Barnes swam both days for a total of eight events. In the 50 free she took 11th with a time of 44:07, 100 free 14th with a 1:42.26, in the 50 back 13th with 53.01, 100 back sixth place with a 2:02.31, the 200 back fourth with a 4:21.03, in the 100 breast she took eighth with a 2:16.09, and in the 100 IM she took sixth with a time of 2:05.75. Nora was able to swim the 50 free with a time of 42.50 taking eighth place, in the 100 free she swam a 1:34.51 taking 10th, in the 50 back with a 48.62 taking eighth and the 200 breast for a time of 4:03.45 taking third place. Mackenzie likes the longer distance races so she swam the 100 free for a time of 1:39.16 for 13th place, the 50 back in 46.34 taking sixth place, the 100 back in 1:46.49 taking fourth, the 100 breast in 1:59.45 taking sixth, the 200 breast in 4:19.17 taking sixth, the 50 fly in 49.72 taking first place, the 100 fly for fourth place with a time of 2:06.40 and the 100 IM taking fifth for a time of 1:50.10.

There were six athletes that represent the Hurricanes in the 9-10 year old age group. Tyson Barnes, 9, swam the 50 free in 1:01.61 taking fifth place, the 100 free in 2:11.07 taking eighth, 50 back in 1:03.37 taking fifth, the 100 back in 2:35.41 taking fourth. He continues to work on his breast and fly and will be swimming those events soon without any problems at all. Alyssa Coker, 9, found herself swimming the 50 free in 50.79 taking ninth, the 100 free in 2:04.09 taking 14th, the 50 back in 57.26 taking 11th, the 100 back in 2:06.35 for sixth place and the 50 breast in 1:16.08 taking 11th. Little brother to Nora, Ezekiel Gianinetti took two fourth place finishes. One in the 100 free with a time of 1:49.49 and the other in 50 back for a time of 1:00.07. Alivia Green keeps getting better at each meet and is a great encourager to all the other athletes, she finds herself at almost every meet all day long since she is the daughter to Bethany, head coach. Alivia competed in seven events: 50 free with a time of 1:02.57 taking 13th place, 50 back in 1:16.97 for 21st, 100 back in 2:33.36 for 9th, 50 breast in 1:35.52 taking 12th, and 100 IM in 2:40.76 for ninth place. RyLeigh Jones keeps dropping her time in all her events from last year. She competed in the 100 free placing seventh with a time of 1:42.75, 50 back placing fourth with a time of 53.98, 100 breast taking fifth with a 2:02.90 and the swimming for her first time the 200 IM placing first with a time of 4:03.68. Chloe Noel, little sister to Colton, competed in the 100 free for a time of 2:01.96 taking 13th, 50 back with a time of 1:06.02 taking 15th place. She struggled in the 100 breast and 50 fly but gave them her best shot.

The 7-8 year olds were the biggest group of athletes that represented the Hurricanes with 11 strong. Macy Barnes, little sister to Emile and Tyson, swam really well in all her events. She swam the 25 free in 31.66 for ninth place, 50 free in 1:23.70 for sixth place, 25 back in 38.40 for seventh place and the 50 back in 1:20.08 for seventh place. Luke Bishop made his debut by swimming the 25 free for a time of 39.39 for the 15th place and the 50 back in 1:16.38 for ninth place. Courtney Casto is competing in her second year and is dropping times in all her events. She was able to swim and get times in all six of her events. She swam the 25 free in 28.61 taking sixth place, the 50 free in 1:02.11 for fourth, 25 back in 30.30 for fourth place, 50 back in 1:05.69 for fourth, 25 breast in 35.76 for fourth, and 31.06 in the 25 fly for third. Her twin brother Randy is competing just as well. He swam the 25 free for 28.66 for 10th, 50 free in 1:01.12 for sixth, 25 back in 35.89 for sixth, and the 50 back in 1:13.10. Iris Gianinetti competed in three events the 25 free for a time of 31.10 taking seventh place, the 50 back for a time of 1:27.61 for eighth place and the 25 breast in 38.25 for fifth place. Ethan Hacking was able to get three times in four of his events, they include the 25 free for a time of 26.60 taking sixth place, the 50 back with a time of 1:07.34 for sixth place and the 50 fly for a time of 1:10.12 for fifth place. Deacon Jones continues to improves and loves to get medals and ribbons. He competed in four events the 25 free with a time of 23.19 taking third place, the 50 back in 1:04.74 taking fourth place, the 25 breast taking second place with a time of 29.86 and the 50 fly with a time of 1:05.17 for second place. Brielle Lucero was able to compete in four different events but was only able to get times in three. She swam the 50 free for a time of 1:01.81 taking third, the 25 back for a time of 34.02 taking sixth, and the 25 fly with a time 39.75 taking fifth. Jaryn Moore, made her debut also at this meet. She was able to get times in the 25 free with a 38.63 taking 11th place and the 50 back in 1:49.29 taking 12th place. Her older sister Wrenalee did quite well in the 50 back with a time of 1:34.43 taking 11th place and the 25 breast with a time of 34.53 taking third. Emelia Noyes, little sister to Philip, also made her debut at this meet. She wasn’t scared to take on the bigger events or athletes, she swam the 25 free in 24.34 taking fourth, the 100 free for 2:09.27 taking second, and the 50 back in 1:14.46 taking sixth.

One of the nice things about the Craig meet is they break out their age groups and have a 6 and under instead of just an 8 and under, this allows the smaller athletes to compete with smaller athletes instead of some of the bigger ones. Rangey had three athletes compete in this age group: Courtney Barnes, Bronlyn Jones and Kesleigh Kennedy. Courtney Barnes had three events that she was able to get time in: the 25 free for second place with a time of 47.14, the 25 back for second place in a time of 49.40 and the 50 back for fifth place and a time of 1:29.42. Bronlyn, like her older brother Deacon and RyLeigh likes to place high for the ribbons and medals, she took first in the 25 free with a time of 32.68 and second in the 50 back with a time of 1:13.84. Kesleigh Kennedy is the youngest Rangely Hurricane at the age of 4. She competed for her first time in Craig and did an amazing job. She was able to get a second in the 50 free for a time of 1:43.72 and then three thirds in the 25 free with a time of 48.77, 25 back in 57.94 and the 50 back for a time of 1:25.06.

The Hurricanes were able to put together several relays that placed at the meet. The girls had a 10 and under 200 medley relay that placed fourth with a time of 5:08.79. The team was made up of Jaryn Moore swimming back, Iris Gianinetti swimming breast, RyLeigh Jones swimming fly and Emilia Noyes swimming free. The boys 10 and under 200 medley relay was made up of Luke Bishop swimming back, Deacon Jones swimming breast, Tyson Barnes swimming fly and Randy Casto swimming free. They took third place with a time of 5:07.38. The boys open 200 medley relay consisted of Timothy Scoggins swimming back, Colton Noel swimming breast, Philip Noyes swimming fly and Travis Coates swimming free. They took third with a time of 2:45.17. On Sunday, the 10 and under girls put together a 200 free relay made up of Alyssa Coker, Brielle Lucero, Courtney Casto and Aliva Green. They took third with a time of 4:11.39.

