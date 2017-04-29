Rangely Jr./Sr. high band concert May 9

Rangely | The date of Rangely High School’s spring concert has been moved to Tuesday, May 9, at 7 p.m. We are still looking for community members who would like to play with us. The two pieces we will perform together are “Into the Clouds” and “Kool-Aid.” If you are interested or would like more information please contact Carol Morton at 970-675-2253 or cmorton@rangelyk12.org.

