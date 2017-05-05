Rangely Junior High tracksters place well at home meet

RANGELY | On Saturday April 29, the Rangely Junior High School held its home track meet and although it was cold and windy in the morning, the kids did a wonderful job of placing in most of the events.

The sixth- and seventh-grade girls did well with Rylee Allred placing second in discus and fourth in the shot put and ninth in the long jump as well helping the relay take third. Other young ladies to place in the top 10 were Kristiana Terry who placed fifth in the high jump, Kadence Wagner who took eighth in long jump and ninth in the triple jump, and Chloe Goshe who placed eighth in the 200-meter dash and ninth in the 100-meter dash and helped the 4×100 relay team place third. Aliyah Jackson placed ninth in the 200-meter dash, Shauna Lapp placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles, Norrah Patch did well in the distance runs placing fourth in both the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs. Angelina Peck placed eighth in the triple jump and 10th in the high jump. The only girl with a double first place was Dixie Rhea in the 100-dash and the triple jump and a third place in the long jump.

The boys placing in the top 10 were Kenyon Cochrane with seventh in the discus. Andrew Dorris won the 800 run and got second in the 1,600-meter run and placed fourth in the high jump. Wyatt Wiley placed ninth and 10th in the shot put and discus. Fisher Winder got fifth in the long jump. Chase Beard got second in the high jump, seventh in the long jump and eighth in the 100 dash. Braxton Moore got fifth in the 100 hurdles. Colton Noel placed ninth in the 1,600 run. Phillip Noyes placed eighth in shot put. Gabe Polley placed seventh in long jump and high jump. Anthony Dorris, Fisher Winder, Phillip Noyes and Gabe Polley’s 4×100 relay placed fourth.

