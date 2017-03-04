Rangely middle school wrestlers open season in Fruita tournament

RANGELY | The Rangely Middle School wrestling team opened the season in Fruita, competing in a dual meet tournament. Eighteen wrestlers are out for the team and according to their coach, they are off to a good start.

“The young Panthers wrestled well,” coach Jeff LeBleu, who along with Claude Rose, assist Travis Witherell, said. “We finished the duals with a 3-2 record and we had three undefeated wrestlers on the day.”

Rangely Middle School seventh-graders Braxton Hall and Zane Varner, along with eighth-grader Anthony Lujan, were all undefeated in their first action.

“Lujan pinned all five of his opponents,” LeBleu said. “We have some things to work on but all in all, it was a good day of wrestling.

The young Panthers will host Meeker tonight at 6 p.m., then wrestle in a tournament in Kremmling Saturday.

“The team and coaching staff would like to thank Chris and Kendra Varner for the breakfast and supplies and to the parents and grandparents who traveled to support the team,” coach LeBleu said.

Like this: Like Loading...