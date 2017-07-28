Rangely OHV Rally registration

RANGELY | Register now for the Rangely OHV Adventure Rally Aug. 1-10. Registration is open until July 31 for $65. After July 31 registration is $75. Kids under 10 are free. Visit www.wagonwheeltrails.org to register. For more information, call the Rangely Area Chamber of Commerce at 970-675-5290.

