RANGELY | Register

now for the Rangely OHV

Adventure Rally Aug. 1-10.

Registration is open until July

31 for $65. After July 31 registration

is $75. Kids under

10 are free. Visit www.wagonwheeltrails.

org to register.

For more information, call the

Rangely Area Chamber of

Commerce at 970-675-5290.

