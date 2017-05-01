Rangely Outdoor Museum opens for the season May 6

RANGELY I The Rangely Outdoor Museum will celebrate their 2017 opening weekend with a full day of events on Saturday, May 6.

The public is invited to participate, starting with an OHV ride to the Lions Head rock formation in Chase Draw.

Museum board members and other participants will leave the White River Market parking lot at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6 for a casual, slow-paced OHV ride into Chase Draw to document historical and archaeological sites while enjoying the springtime high desert in bloom. The famous Lion Head rock formation is the primary destination.

All OHV riders are invited to take part as long as they accept full responsibility for all liability and personal issues. The ride will be held as long as weather permits.

At 2 p.m. on May 6 a late lunch will be held at the Massadona Cafe (a historic Civilian Conservation Corps camp building), where Elva Jean Murry will present a short historical biography of the area. Murry’s grandparents settled the area and her sister co-authored two books, the “Blue Mountain Folks.” Participants will be responsible for their own lunch expenses.

At 7 p.m. a campfire storytelling and music time will be held at the Rangely Outdoor Museum with music by Fiscus and Gravy and a short historical story from the 1800s. Bring a chair, blanket, jacket, water and snacks and enjoy an evening under the stars with good friends and a beautiful campfire.

For more information call Dan Fiscus at 970-629-3946, Gaila Bell at 970-629-5317 or Brenda Hopson at 970-620-0624.

The museum will be open May 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Seasonal hours for May are Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

June, July and August hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

September and October hours are Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

