Rangely Panthers golf team wrap up season at regional tournament

By Mary Gillespie

Special to the Herald Times

RANGELY | The Rangely Panthers Golf Team wrapped up their 2017 season at the regional tournament held at the challenging Devil’s Thumb Golf Course on Sept. 18. Four Panthers represented Rangely on the varsity team: Phil Arnold, Nick Massey, Marshall Webber and Caleb Noel. The Panthers had a good showing, all lowering their scores since the start of the golf season.

Arnold achieved the lowest score of 99, followed by Massey who scored 101, Noel scored 115 and Webber came in at 129.

The last two regular golf tournaments for the Panthers were held at the Lakota Canyon Golf Course in New Castle and the Chipeta Golf Course in Grand Junction.

The team held an awards banquet at Giovanni’s Restaurant in Rangely on Oct. 2. Arnold, Massey, Noel, Webber and Austin Ficken received varsity letters. Raiden Ganser and Brady Bertoch both received junior varsity awards. Arnold and Ficken received “Lowest Stroke Average” awards while Massey and Ganser received “Most Improved Golfer” awards. In addition, Ficken earned a Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) Academic Award.

The team is made up of both Rangely and Meeker High School golfers. Panthers golf coach Mark Skelton commented, “This golf season was very short but there was great progress in several kids so it looks really good for the future. If our kids utilize the summer and play a lot of golf, Rangely can definitely get on the golf radar.”

Like this: Like Loading...