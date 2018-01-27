Rangely PD makes arrest related to overdose death

RANGELY | On Oct. 21, 2017, at approximately 2:53 a.m., the Rangely Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of East Rio Blanco in reference to a 22-year-old male who was found unresponsive. Members of the Rangely Police Department arrived on scene and immediately began life-saving measures followed by the Rangely Ambulance service and the Rangely Fire Department. A short time later the male, identified as Alexander Richens, was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

On Oct. 22, 2017, an autopsy was completed on Richens by Dr. Havlik in Mesa County. The cause of death was later revealed as “mixed drug (fentanyl and cocaine) and alcohol intoxication.”

The Rangely Police Department conducted an investigation surrounding Richens’ death.

On Dec. 28, 2017, Donavann Gibson, 26, was arrested as a result of that investigation. A warrant was issued on probable cause that Gibson had provided the illegal substances that contributed to Richens death.

Gibson was arrested for the following charges: unlawful distribution of drugs and child abuse. He is currently out on bond and is awaiting trial.

