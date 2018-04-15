Rangely Pick-Up Days April 24-26

RANGELY | For seniors 65 years of age or disabled individuals, The Town of Rangely public works department will pick up debris and rubbish by appointment only. Qualified persons must make an appointment by April 24. Please sign your Rio Blanco County landfill coupon and give it to the public works personnel when they pick up debris or drop by Town Hall prior to the pick-up day. Public works will start picking up items on April 24 and continue through the morning of April 26. All items must be in the alley or left by the curb no later than 7 a.m. on the morning of Thursday, April 26. The property owner will be responsible to dispose of anything placed on the curb after 7 a.m. Unless you are a qualified person for the town pick up, all other citizens needing to dispose of items should make other arrangements or contact your local trash service. No tires, batteries, hazardous materials, electronics or refrigerators/freezers unless they are tagged freon-free. To schedule an appointment or for more information please call Town Hall during normal business hours Monday through Friday at 970-675-8476.
Related Articles
Environmental group files suit vs. Bonanza power plant
June 5, 2014 Heather Zadra 0
RBC I WildEarth Guardians, an environmental organization based out of Santa Fe, New Mexico, filed a lawsuit late last month to halt the continued operation of the Bonanza power plant in Utah unless it makes […]
Rangely: Completion of plans made for a good 2013
January 2, 2014 Sean McMahon 0
RANGELY I With the exception of two isolated incidents in the second half of the year, Rangely Town Manager Peter Brixius looks back on 2013 as a pretty good year for the town. Related
Lottery proceeds generate $59,851 for RBC
January 4, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0
RBC I Rio Blanco County entities received $59,851 in Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) Conservation Trust Fund (CTF) payments in 2001. Related
Leave a Reply