Rangely wins back Rio Blanco County Cup

MEEKER | Back and forth, back and forth, so goes the Rio Blanco County Cup, a traveling trophy, which will now go back to Rangely and into the Cedar Ridges club house once again after Rangely golfers beat Meeker golfers in match play by a “significant margin” last weekend. Rangely team captain Robby Elam and Meeker team captain J.C. Watt believe the two-day match play tournament has been played for nine years and only once has the visiting team left with the trophy and Rangely was not going to let it happen to them a second time.

“It was fun and of course it’s always better when you win but it’s not just about winning,” captain Elam said. “Over the years, we have developed tons of new friendships from this event and that what it’s about. I hope it continues for many years to come.”

Twenty-eight golfers from Meeker traveled to Rangely to play 14 matches against two-person teams representing Cedar Ridges, scrambling the first nine holes and playing best-ball on the back nine before matching up golfers for individual match play last Sunday.

Rangely took a one point lead after the scramble holes were played, then added two more to take a three-point lead into Sunday’s individual match play.

“It was close going into Sunday, we were only up by three and that’s a little too close for comfort,” Elam said. “They made a run at us early on but in the end, we pulled together to win by a significant margin.”

Both team captains helped their team but like the final results, Rangely did better in the end as Elam won all three of his matches, while Watt won two of three. The tournament was tough on both of the men’s club champions, as Rangely’s club champ Clark Edwards did not win a match and Meeker’s champ, Lex Collins only scored in the best-ball portion.

“Sunday was a tough day for the club champs,” Elam said. “I know Lex wanted a rematch with Clark from last year but it just didn’t happen that way (instead, Elam played Collins Sunday and won). I was able to jump out to a big lead that Lex couldn’t overcome and as far as Clark, he said he was good off the tee but getting on the green in regulation was a bit of a struggle for him.”

Clark lost to Meeker’s Kyle Hooks, who won all of his matches in the two day event, including the solid defeat of Rangely’s men’s club champ, which did not go unnoticed by Elam.

“It’s not easy to give Kyle Hooks two shots and expect to win, that guy can play some golf,” Elam said.

Elam was thankful to many, especially course superintendent Hunter Fellows for the “amazing” condition of the course.

“Thanks to Hunter for getting the golf course to the point it is at right now,” Elam said. “The greens were amazing, as well as the rest of the course.”

Elam also wanted to thank Robbie Morgan for donating money for the hole prizes and club manager Chris Hejl for “helping put the weekend together.”

“And one more thing,” Elam wrote in a text message. “Pat Walsh is the luckiest guy ever, he makes one birdie all weekend and it gets him a $420 skin, only Walsh could be that lucky.”

