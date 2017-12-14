Rangely’s Broome voted MVP of Shootout

RANGELY | The Panther boys’ varsity basketball team opened the 2017-2018 season with two wins in the annual White River Electric Cowboy Shootout and had two players named to the all-tournament team, including the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. The Panthers will play in a pre-Christmas tournament this weekend in Manila, Utah.

The Panthers lost 39-53 to the Cedaredge Bruins in the first round of the WREA Cowboy Shootout but came back to whip the Aspen Skiers 63-46 and pound the Moffat County Bulldogs’ JV team 72-31.

“We had a slow start against Cedaredge but I thought we adjusted well the next two nights and played hard,” Rangely head coach Kyle Boydstun said. “They responded well after the loss and played good team ball the next two games.”

Tournament coaches voted Rangely senior Kobe Broome, who averaged more than 16 points per game, onto the all-tournament team and named him the tournament’s MVP.

“This was unexpected, with players like Logan (Hughes of Meeker) and Pete (Carlson of Cedaredge) but Kobe played well and was worthy of the award,” coach Boydstun said.

Broome led the Panthers with 18 points against the Bruins, all from behind the three-point arch, scored another 18 against the Skiers and 13 against the Bulldogs. Broome also averaged 4.3 steals in the tournament.

Senior Patrick Scoggins, who scored 23 points against Aspen for the Panthers, was also named to the All-tournament team.

“We really enjoy this tournament, coach Kindler and everybody does a great job,” coach Boydstun said. “It’s a great honor having two kids named to the all-tourney team, they deserved it.”

Brennan Noyes scored 24 points in the three games for the Panthers and pulled down 15 rebounds, while Austin Ficken scored 14, Doug Denison scored 12, Devin Ramirez had 10, Marshall Webber 11 Micah Zenner nine and Cameron Filfred finished with four.

The Panthers will play the Intermountain Christian Lions (from Salt Lake City, Utah) Friday at 7 p.m. in the first round of the Manila Holiday Classic in Manila, Utah, then play the host team Saturday at 5 p.m.

