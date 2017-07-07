Rangely’s Independence Day Celebration 2017 {PHOTOS} July 7, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Rangely, Slider 0 Bobby Cool performed a free concert after the surf ‘n’ turf dinner at Cedar Ridges Golf Course. courtesy photo Inflatables kept the large crowd cool during the rib cook-off at Elks Park. René Harden Photo Rangely moved its fireworks show to July 3 this year. The display over Kenney Reservoir was one of the best yet, according to some in attendance. René Harden photos First place went to Larry Zemaitis with a time of 21 minutes 36 seconds. Second place at 26 minutes even went to running mate Valdas Vaitkevicius. Honorable mention goes to Mary Scoggins who came in third with a time of 26 minutes 6 seconds. René Harden Photo Runners take off from the starting line of the fifth annual 5K color run sponsored by New Eden Pregnancy Care Services. There were 41 entries. Proceeds from the race benefit New Eden’s services in Rangely. René Harden Photo Rangely had its first annual pie contest during the July 4 festivities. Twenty-one pies in all were entered; 13 fruit and eight cream pies. René harden PHOTO There were 14 entries in the rib cook-off this year. Third place went to Nate Polley, second place to Ryan Huitt and first place to Robin Bentley. René harden PHOTO Rangely residents enjoyed warm weather and good food at the surf and turf meal and free Bobby Cool concert at Cedar Ridges Golf Course. WRBM COURTESY PHOTO Rangely moved its fireworks show to July 3 this year. The display over Kenney Reservoir was one of the best yet, according to some in attendance. René Harden photos Runners take off from the starting line of the fifth annual 5K color run sponsored by New Eden Pregnancy Care Services. There were 41 entries. Proceeds from the race benefit New Eden’s services in Rangely. René harden PHOTO Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
