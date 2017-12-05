Rangely’s Onyett ranked No. 8

December 5, 2017

Colton Onyett

RANGELY | Rangely’s Colten Onyett ended the fall rodeo season at McNeese University in Texas ranked No. 8 in bareback riding.

