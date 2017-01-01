Rangely’s TANK featured on CBS Sunday Morning

RANGELY | In the last few weeks the TANK Sonic Arts Studio has been featured by Denver’s Fox 31 news, Colorado Public Radio and on Christmas Day on CBS Sunday Morning’s national broadcast.
While the unusual musical venue has been in the spotlight of state and local media multiple times during the last few years, and even featured in a Canadian national radio broadcast in August, the CBS program is the first nationally broadcast television feature for the site.
Rangely residents have been waiting for the CBS story to air for quite some time. The program featured Bruce Odland, who could be considered the creative genius behind saving the TANK, and Rangely resident Elaine Urie, who performed a stunning rendition of “Amazing Grace.”
To watch the Fox 31 story, visit bit.ly/2i8aThS. The CBS program can be viewed at cbsn.ws/2i8bIHL.
For more information about the TANK, or to order a CD, visit the TANK’s website at tanksounds.org.

