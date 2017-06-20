RBC 4-H horse judging team wins first competition

RBC | The 2017 competitions have wrapped up for the Rio Blanco County 4-H horse judging team. Highlights from this season include farm visits to Steve and Diane Gulliksen’s and Ann Marie Scritchfield’s; as well as the Arapahoe County judging contest, where RBC juniors were overall champions.

Results from the Arapahoe County Horse Judging Contest are as follows:

Ten counties were represented in the junior division and while this wasn’t the largest contest, it was a highly diversified and geographically vast representation of Colorado’s 4-H horse judging competitors.

Lean Wood earned first high individual in halter, fourth in performance and second high individual overall by two points.

Deanna Wood earned top 10 honors in halter (seventh) and performance (13th), yielding an eighth high individual.

A third teammate from Adams County was matched at random to the RBC girls and the ladies competed in their first judging competition and came out with a first high team overall win.

2017 members included: Jazzmyn Wakefield, 16; Madelyn Medlin, 16; Deanna and Lean Wood, 12 and 8 years old, respectively. Sisters Jackie Otabachian and Silvia Otabachian-Smith led the team as coaches.

Not all members competed this year, and it is not a requirement. If you are an equine enthusiast and would like to explore various breeds and disciplines in the horse world, please consider signing up and giving horse judging a chance. The group would like to increase its numbers and have a full team. For more information, contact the Rio Blanco County 4-H Extension office at 970-878-9490.

