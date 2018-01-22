RBC Historical Society Board Members

The Rio Blanco County Historical Society held its annual meeting Sunday and elected new members and officers to the board of directors. Outgoing officers are president Jim Brown, vice-president Gayle Rogers, and secretary Chris Uphoff. Edy George was re-elected treasurer. Newly elected officers are Terri Reed as president, Steve Loshbaugh as vice-president and Niki Turner as secretary. Other directors on the board are Gaila Hatch Bell, Stacie Kincher, Hallie Blunt, Kay Bivens, Bobby Gutierrez and Patty Anderson. Pictured above are (back row) Jim Brown, Edy George and Steve Loshbaugh; (front row) Gayle Rogers, Chris Uphoff, Niki Turner and Terri Reed. Bobby Gutierrez Photo

