RBC Weekly Call Review: November 6-20, 2017

The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions or would like an explanation of the call types listed please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

Nov. 6-12, 2017

The dispatch center processed 467 phone calls, receiving 24 911 calls, answered 77 calls for Meeker Police Department (MPD) and placed 134 outgoing phone calls. A total of 207 calls for service were created, 116 for the Sheriff’s Office, 78 for MPD and eight calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). There were nine auto crashes reported throughout the county, six involving elk or deer.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted 71 traffic stops issuing nine summons and one arrest, while MPD had 11 stops issuing all with warnings.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s Office included 10 agency assists, 10 animal calls, two domestic violence, three motorist assists, two suspicious incidents, three traffic crashes, one traffic arrest, two trespass, two VIN inspections and one each: business check, citizen assist, DUI, fraud and traffic hazard.

MPD calls included five agency assists, two 911 hang ups, one alarm, four animal calls, 25 business checks, five citizen assists, two civil calls, two fraud calls, two motorist assists, five suspicious incidents, two traffic crashes, five VIN inspections and one each: domestic violence, harassment, sexual assault, suicide and one warrant arrest.

There were eight calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue, one accident, three ambulance requests, three facility transports and one agency assist for Garfield County.

There were seven assists for Colorado State Patrol.

Rio Blanco Detention facility booked in six and released five and currently have 16 inmates. There was two inmate transports to or from other facilities.

There was one DUI arrest.

Nov. 13-20, 2017

The dispatch center processed 519 phone calls, receiving 33 911 calls, answered 59 calls for MPD and placed 140 outgoing phone calls.. A total of 125 calls for service were created, 58 for the Sheriff’s Office, 56 for MPD, and nine calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). There were 11 auto crashes reported throughout the county, three involving elk or deer.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted 11 traffic stops issuing four summons, while MPD had eight stops issuing a single summons and seven warnings.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s Deputies included 11 agency assists, two animal calls, two civil papers served, one attended death, four motorist assists, three suspicious incidents, five traffic accidents, one traffic arrest, two trespass, two VIN inspections and one each: alarm, business check, child abuse, citizen assist, civil, search and rescue and one theft.

Meeker Police Department calls included five agency assists, two alarms, six animal calls, 15 business checks, two civil calls, two disturbance, one DUI, two motorist assists, three suspicious incidents, three traffic accidents and one each: citizen assist, DUI, harassment, traffic arrest and VIN inspection.

There were nine calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue, two vehicle crashes, three ambulance requests, two facility transports and two alarms.

There were six assists for Colorado State Patrol.

Rio Blanco Detentions facility booked in six and released eight and currently have 14 inmates. There were five inmate transports to or from other facilities.

One DUI arrest was made by MPD.

