RBC Woolgrowers meeting March 3

February 20, 2017 Special to the Herald Times County, News Briefs 0

RBC | The annual meeting for Rio Blanco Woolgrowers will be Friday, March 3. The meeting will be at the RBC Fairgrounds with call to order at 9 a.m. Presentations of interest to the agricultural industry will be made that are pertinent to upcoming regulation changes, etc. A lamb lunch will be served to attendees.

News Briefs

County

Ranching Feature: Sheep industry changes, but survives

May 25, 2010 Special to the Herald Times 0

RBC I In the 60-plus years that I have been privy to the sheep industry in Rio Blanco County many things have changed and much has remained the same.

