RBC Woolgrowers meeting March 3

RBC | The annual meeting for Rio Blanco Woolgrowers will be Friday, March 3. The meeting will be at the RBC Fairgrounds with call to order at 9 a.m. Presentations of interest to the agricultural industry will be made that are pertinent to upcoming regulation changes, etc. A lamb lunch will be served to attendees.
