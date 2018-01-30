RDA discusses future options

RBC | The Rangely Development Agency met quickly last week for updates and to discuss the future of the RDA.

The board received an update from Keely Winger with the County Economic Development Department regarding the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) which currently operates out of the Rangely Chamber of Commerce office. Winger informed the board that they are collaborating with both towns and Chambers as well as CNCC. The SBDC offers business consulting and workshops. The SBDC is planning workshops in the coming months on topics including government contracting and business planning. The SBDC is currently funded completely through state grants, receiving $70,000 in state funding over the next three years.

The RDA is still working on several economic development projects including an airplane maintenance and repair operation facility, call center recruitment and avionics specialist possibilities. They discussed the need of having a courtesy car available at the airport for potential MRO customers.

At their December meeting the RDA discussed the future of the board and potentially transitioning RDA authority to a governing body such as the town council. Town Manager Peter Brixius informed the board that the transfer would require a ballot measure. He also informed the board that some updates to the town plan will need completed before any tax incremental funding can be sought.

The Better City contract has been extended through the month of July. The contracted projects include data center, call center and MRO facility recruitment. The extension did not come with any additional expense.

In 2017 the RDA approved $25,536 in façade and business improvement grants.

The RDA decided they will again explore the option of a cooperative style grocery store. They are currently gathering information to discuss at future meetings.

