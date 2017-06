MEEKER | Rio Blanco County Historical Society would like to honor Sue Hicken with a farewell reception at the Old West Heritage Culture Center (517 Park Ave.) this Thursday, June 22, from 5-7 p.m. Hicken served as secretary for the historical society for the past six years and was a faithful volunteer for its many activities. She and her son, Zack, will be moving to the state of Washington by the end of the month and will be greatly missed.

