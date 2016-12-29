Reception Friday for active duty military

MEEKER | Active duty military members who are home for the holidays are invited to a Welcome Home reception Friday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. at 600 Main St. in Meeker (home of LAI, Meeker Embroidery and the Meeker Spirit Store). There will be light refreshments, potluck style. Bring a dish if you like. Information will be provided on the forthcoming Blue Star Moms Chapter in Meeker. The Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., is a non-partisan, non-political, non-sectarian organization made up of more than 6,000 mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mothers and female legal guardians who have children serving in the military, guard or reserves, or children who are veterans. For more information about the reception or establishing a Meeker chapter for Blue Star Moms contact Dawn Jastrem at 970-942-3388.

Like this: Like Loading...