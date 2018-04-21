Register for community ed classes now

Meeker | Spring CNCC Community Education Classes starting in April and May are open for registration, and due one week prior to class starts. Don’t miss these opportunities to learn or create something new! Social Media Marketing: Next Steps – Cottage Food Training – May 9 – Learn the specifics of the CO Cottage Food Act for operating a food business out of your home or selling at Farmers Markets. Senior tuition discounts available. For further information, call 878-5227 to get on a class list, or stop by the CNCC Meeker Center at 345 Sixth St. on Tuesday or Wednesday to complete registrations. Registrations may be mailed to CNCC, PO Box 1542, faxed to 970-878-4145 or emailed to iris.franklin@cncc.edu.

