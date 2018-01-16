Register for community ed classes now

MEEKER | Registration for Spring 2018 CNCC Community Education classes is now open. Classes beginning in early January include computer skills, watercolor, oil painting, machine quilting, Quickbooks, intro to programming, crocheted rugs and photography. Visit the CNCC Meeker Center at 346 Sixth St., call 970-878-5227 or email iris.franklin@cncc.edu to register. Space is limited.
Related Articles
Original song written & produced for CNCC 50
October 12, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0
Musician Shea Bramer of Grand Junction recently wrote and produced a song honoring Colorado Northwestern Community College’s 50th anniversary. Bramer first introduced the song titled “We Will Carry On” last April at the annual CNCC […]
Summer kids’ camps underway
June 11, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER | CNCC summer kids’ camp opportunities: Stamp Camp (ages 10-14) June 6-July 18 (six sessions), 10 a.m. to noon; Chef Camp (ages 12 and up) June 7, 14, 22 from 5-7 p.m.; Lego Mindstorm […]
Crab Crack…
February 12, 2015 Sean McMahon 0
Leave a Reply