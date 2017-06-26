Register for OHV Rendezvous

June 26, 2017 Special to the Herald Times News Briefs 0

MEEKER | Register now for the 2017 Wagon Wheel OHV Rendezvous, July 13-15. Early registration discount ends June 30. Visit www.wagonwheeltrails.org for info and registration.

Related Articles

No Picture
Meeker

Drawing set for free youth ATV during OHV Rendezvous

July 15, 2015 Special to the Herald Times 0

RBC I A drawing will be held July 18 at the OHV (off-highway vehicle) rodeo in Meeker for a youth ATV (all-terrain vehicle) as part of the 2015 Wagon Wheel OHV Rendezvous. The winner will […]

Meeker

Meeker hosts annual OHV workshop, rendezvous: 150 riders anticipated

July 16, 2015 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER I Meeker will be buzzing with off highway vehicle activity this week as Meeker hosts the 2015 Colorado Off-Highway Vehicle Coalition Workshop and the 2015 Wagon Wheel OHV Rendezvous, sponsored by the Meeker Chamber […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply