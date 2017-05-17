Register now for Old Timers Reunion

MEEKER | The Rio Blanco County Pioneers Association will host the 105th Old Timers Reunion on Saturday, June 3. The theme this year is “Ride for the Brand,” honoring the dedication of our pioneers. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. Help the Rio Blanco County Historical Society preserve our local history by sharing oral histories on video. Contact heritagetourism@rioblancocounty.org to schedule a specific time. Dinner, prepared by Ma Famiglia, will be served at 6 p.m. followed by a presentation about some of the brands in our county. After dinner the Caleb Dean band will perform live music for your dancing pleasure. Tickets are $35. Visit rbcpioneers.org to register online or to print a registration form to mail in.
Related Articles
RBC Historical Society open house Saturday
September 8, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0
RBC I The Rio Blanco County Historical Society and the White River Museum will celebrate the completion of the first phase of the lighting project at an open house reception and recognition ceremony on Saturday, […]
Old Timer’s 102nd gathering is on Saturday
June 6, 2014 Special to the Herald Times 0
RBC I Rio Blanco County Pioneers Association co-presidents Sandra Bradfield and Robert Amick extend their personal invitation and warmest welcome to pioneers and guests attending the 102nd Anniversary Centennial Plus-2 celebration of the Old Timer’s […]
Meeker task force seeks old town, Rio Theater photos
August 31, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I The Meeker National Historic District Task Force is seeking photos and stories about downtown Meeker historic buildings and residences. A special need is a photo of the Rio Theatre building, which was demolished […]
Leave a Reply