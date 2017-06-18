Retiring…

Bud Ridings (left), Meeker Board of Education president, honored retirees Bonnie Coryell (bus driver and library assistant), Claudia Shults (administration clerical), Mary Washburn (high school librarian, food service and substitute), Vicky Frisby Tate (elementary teacher and physical education instructor), Kay Bivins (elementary school librarian) and Julie Cook (early education para-professional). Meeker School Superintendent Chris Selle is on the far right. It was calculated that the six women had given approximately 165 years of service to the district. Reed Kelley photo

