Revitalization workshop July 27

RBC | There will be a

half-day multi-county community

revitalization workshop

focusing on brownfield

resources July 27 in Craig.

The workshop is for community

leaders and property

owners who are working on

economic development, revitalization

and brownfield site

redevelopment. The workshop

is free, but interested

parties should register in

advance as space is limited.

For more information call

970-928-3412 or visit communitybuilders.

org.

