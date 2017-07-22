RBC | There will be a
half-day multi-county community
revitalization workshop
focusing on brownfield
resources July 27 in Craig.
The workshop is for community
leaders and property
owners who are working on
economic development, revitalization
and brownfield site
redevelopment. The workshop
is free, but interested
parties should register in
advance as space is limited.
For more information call
970-928-3412 or visit communitybuilders.
org.
Revitalization workshop July 27
