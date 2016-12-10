Reward offered for information about vandalism at reservoir

RANGELY | The Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District is offering a reward up to $500 for any information leading to the apprehension and conviction of person(s) responsible for vandalism at Kenney Reservoir. Sometime during the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 22 and the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 23, vandals caused nearly $4,000 in damages at Kenney Reservoir. If you have information, please call the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office at 970-878-9600. Your identity will remain anonymous.
Related Articles
Reward offered
July 31, 2008 Special to the Herald Times 0
RANGELY — In recent weeks the Rangely Police Department has taken numerous complaints from several people and business owners in town concerning vandalism. Related
Progress made on plans for new dam within county lines
November 8, 2014 Special to the Herald Times 0
RBC I For decades, residents of Rio Blanco County have heard rumors that a new dam is going in somewhere along the White River and soon there will be a new reservoir. Related
Fishing Derby…
June 17, 2015 Special to the Herald Times 0
4000$ in damage? What damage?
They did not share details of the damages with the paper yet.