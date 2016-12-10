Reward offered for information about vandalism at reservoir

RANGELY | The Rio Blanco Water Conservancy District is offering a reward up to $500 for any information leading to the apprehension and conviction of person(s) responsible for vandalism at Kenney Reservoir. Sometime during the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 22 and the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 23, vandals caused nearly $4,000 in damages at Kenney Reservoir. If you have information, please call the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office at 970-878-9600. Your identity will remain anonymous.

