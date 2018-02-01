RHS boys take two more wins

RANGELY | The Rangely Panthers men’s basketball team fought through a couple of rough games and earned two wins against Vail Mountain and Plateau Valley on Jan. 26 and 27. The weekend started off with the Vail Mountain Gore Rangers coming to Rangely. The Panthers jumped out to a quick lead in the first quarter, despite not shooting as well as the team has in the past. The Panther defense created scoring opportunities in the second quarter and the Panthers ran up the scoreboard even further by scoring off of fast break layups. At the end of the first half the Panthers had an impressive 32-18 lead over Vail Mountain, but the second half would prove to be slightly tougher for the home team. Despite having a strong lead, the Panthers took many fast shots, often from behind the three point arc, but the shots did not fall very consistently. On the other end of the floor, Vail Mountain was consistently scoring from inside the paint and outscored the Panthers 7-13 in the third quarter. Vail continued to chip their way back into the game, but the Panthers found a way to keep up and maintain a small lead. With 5.5 seconds left in the game, junior Devin Ramirez was fouled and shot free throws to give the Panthers a four point lead and essentially seal the game. The Panthers held on to win 55-51. Kobe Broome led the Panthers scoring drive with 17, followed closely by Patrick Scoggins who had 15 points. Doug Denison and Devin Ramirez each added eight.

The next day the Panther team traveled to Plateau Valley to play. This time it was neck and neck from the get go, and at the end of the first quarter the Panthers were down 11-13. The game continued to be close through the first half, but the Panthers were able to outscore the Plateau Valley Cowboys in the second quarter and earn a one point lead going into the locker room at half time. The Panthers came out in the second half and build a lead, little by little. Then in the fourth quarter, Kobe Broome got the hot hand and expanded the Panthers lead from the three point line. At the end of the game, once again, the junior class was able to ensure the win at the free throw line. This time it was Micah Zenner who hit three free throws to help the Panthers win 56-48. Again, Kobe Broome led the team in points, scoring 21. Patrick Scoggins was able to contribute 12, and Cameron Filfred had 10. The Panthers remain undefeated in league play. The Panthers will host Hotchkiss on Feb. 2, and travel to Vail Christian on Feb. 3.

Vail Mountain was consistently scoring from inside the paint and outscored the Panthers 7-13 in the third quarter. Vail continued to chip their way back into the game, but the Panthers found a way to keep up and maintain a small lead. With 5.5 seconds left in the game, junior Devin Ramirez was fouled and shot free throws to give the Panthers a four point lead and essentially seal the game. The Panthers held on to win 55-51. Kobe Broome led the Panthers scoring drive with 17, followed closely by Patrick Scoggins who had 15 points. Doug Denison and Devin Ramirez each added eight.

The next day the Panther team traveled to Plateau Valley to play. This time it was neck and neck from the get go, and at the end of the first quarter the Panthers were down 11-13. The game continued to be close through the first half, but the Panthers were able to outscore the Plateau Valley Cowboys in the second quarter and earn a one point lead going into the locker room at half time. The Panthers came out in the second half and build a lead, little by little. Then in the fourth quarter, Kobe Broome got the hot hand and expanded the Panthers lead from the three point line. At the end of the game, once again, the junior class was able to ensure the win at the free throw line. This time it was Micah Zenner who hit three free throws to help the Panthers win 56-48. Again, Kobe Broome led the team in points, scoring 21. Patrick Scoggins was able to contribute 12, and Cameron Filfred had 10. The Panthers remain undefeated in league play. The Panthers will host Hotchkiss on Feb. 2, and travel to Vail Christian on Feb. 3.

Like this: Like Loading...