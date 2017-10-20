RHS football loses to West Grand, play Eagles this week

RANGELY | “We played a hard fought game and our young team continues to get better, playing a monster schedule,” Rangely head football coach Paul Fortunato said after his team lost 46-0 to the No. 2 ranked West Grand Mustangs last week in Kremmling. “We were unable to get in the end zone but showed some positive signs on the offensive side of the ball. It is good experience for the freshmen and sophomores, they just need another year of development.” The Panthers will host the fourth ranked eight-man team in the state, the Gilpin County Eagles, at 7 p.m. on Yeager Field.

